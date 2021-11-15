On Nov. 12, Plano Police Detectives arrested six murder suspects in connection with the death of Malakai McAfee on Nov. 9. These individuals have been identified as:
Sonja Katerina Bohanon, an 18-year old female, has been charged with Murder. She is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond amount.
Davante Amon Polk, a 19-year old male, has been charged with Murder. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center under a $400,000 bond amount.
Imani Hawley, a 19-year old female, has been charged with Murder. She is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center under a $400,000 bond amount.
Alvin Lee Kirk, Jr., a 20-year old male, has been charged with Murder. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center under a $400,000 bond amount.
The following individuals were served with arrest warrants for the muder of McAfee, but were already incarcerated on other charges at the time of arrest:
Bradon Awah Nangah, a 19-year old male, has been charged with Murder. He is currently being held at a Dallas County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond amount.
Larry Donnell Smith, a 17-year old male, has been charged with Murder. He is currently being held at a Dallas County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond amount.
This investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.
