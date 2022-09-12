Business briefs.jpg
Courtesy of Big Blue Swim School

Swim school to open Plano location

Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, announces the opening of its first Texas location in Plano. The new facility officially opens its doors for classes next month in the Preston Shepard place shopping area. Friends and family lessons and a formal ribbon cutting are all scheduled leading up to the first big splash as classes officially commence Monday, Sept. 26, at 1805 Preston Rd..

