Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, announces the opening of its first Texas location in Plano. The new facility officially opens its doors for classes next month in the Preston Shepard place shopping area. Friends and family lessons and a formal ribbon cutting are all scheduled leading up to the first big splash as classes officially commence Monday, Sept. 26, at 1805 Preston Rd..
DART Police Department reaccredited by Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Department has once again been accredited in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPCAF) Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
The Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is a voluntary process where police agencies in the State of Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights.
The DART Police Department is one of only 184 accredited agencies in the State of Texas, out of over 2,700 law enforcement agencies. DART has been an accredited agency since 2014, achieving re-accreditation status twice since their initial accreditation.
Plano Chamber launches two-year mentorship
The Plano Chamber of Commerce has launched its united business 2022-2024 cohort.
The Plano United Business (PUB) program is a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This program will provide the opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship building by participating in this comprehensive and custom program.
More information can be found on the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
