Aerial of the southwest portion of Children's Medical Center Plano

Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Childrens Health announced a $1 million donation from Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

With approximately 3 million children projected to live in North Texas by 2050, philanthropic support is critical to ensure Children’s Health is ready to meet the wide-ranging needs of the community’s growing pediatric population. To date, more than $14 million has been raised in community support for the expansion, including $7.5 million from Bright Industries and $500,000 from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

Rendering of the entry drive and park of Children's Medical Center Plano
Rendering of the Take5 family and visitor waiting room at the Children's Medical Center Plano
Rendering of a new patient room at Children's Medical Center Plano
Construction of expansion at Children's Medical Center Plano
Rendering of the south tower at Children's Medical Center Plano
Rendering of a new café at Children's Medical Center Plano

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

