Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Childrens Health announced a $1 million donation from Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano.
With approximately 3 million children projected to live in North Texas by 2050, philanthropic support is critical to ensure Children’s Health is ready to meet the wide-ranging needs of the community’s growing pediatric population. To date, more than $14 million has been raised in community support for the expansion, including $7.5 million from Bright Industries and $500,000 from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.
Located on each floor as you exit the elevators, the family and visitor waiting areas are inviting spaces for families to meet with visitors outside of their children’s rooms. These are particularly essential for families with children who are on isolation and cannot receive visitors in their rooms. Parents can spend time with family and friends without having to leave the inpatient unit.
Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash are part of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Through its charitable arm, the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation, the company has supported children’s hospitals nationwide for almost 20 years, donating more than $4 million since its fundraising initiative began.
Children’s Medical Center Plano campus recently celebrated the topping out of its new expansion tower, signifying the completion of the building’s frame. This construction milestone marks another crucial step toward opening the 395,000-square-foot tower at the end of 2024.
The tower will house expanded pediatric subspecialty care programs, such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and neurology, among others. It will also nearly triple the number of available patient beds from 72 to 212, allowing Children’s Health to serve more patient families than ever before and to deliver access to world-class, highly specialized care closer to home.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
