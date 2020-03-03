While there have been no cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Collin County, Plano ISD and Collin County’s Health Care Services released statements this week on their roles in preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The school district wrote it is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Plano ISD’s exclusion protocol is consistent with public health guidance. Any student or staff member who is ill with a fever over 100 degrees, or has acute respiratory symptoms, should stay home and remain at home until fever-free for 24 hours,” the statement said.
The district noted it is deep cleaning surfaces as needed.
“In the event that there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in the community, Plano ISD will coordinate with state and local health officials so that timely and accurate information can guide appropriate responses,” the statement said.
“The district’s goal is to protect all students and staff while ensuring minimal disruption to normal operations for as long as possible.”
The county is working with officials from the state and federal level daily as they monitor cases around Texas and the country, according to the statement.
In the event of a possible coronavirus case in the area, the county said it will contact the person who may be affected, confirm a negative influenza A and B test and interview the person about their history of contact with others.
“Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 at this time, nor any medications approved to treat it, and the immediate risk of COVID-19 to the American public is believed to be low at this time,” the statement said.
“But health officials strongly urge the community as a whole to practice illness prevention. Stay home when you feel sick, wash your hands often and effectively, cover a cough or sneeze with your elbow, and seek healthcare when it is medically necessary.”
For official information and updates on the virus, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.
