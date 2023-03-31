A grieving parent, a counseling director, a federal agent, a medical director and a substance abuse counselor shared one common message Thursday night: "Talk to your kids."
Community members, and first responders from Plano and surrounding communities gathered at the Plano Event Center to understand more about the growing use and deaths resulting from fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl has become the single deadliest drug in the United States. Plano Medical City’s Medical Director Mark Gamber said that the drug has replaced drinking and driving as the No. 1 killer for teens.
According to Guy Baker, with the DEA, fentanyl is found in a variety of counterfeit pills made in unregulated labs based out of garages, tents and bathrooms.
Jeri Horton, a parent of a recent fentanyl victim, talked about the death of her daughter, Jessie, and how it affected her friends and family. Horton recalled how her daughter was considered a light in the lives of her friends and family. While Jessie was living with someone, a birthday party led to drug use. Horton said her daughter had a history with substance abuse and took what she thought was oxycodone. It was laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Horton said that while she and her daughter had been separated from each other for a time, the two were beginning to reconcile when Jessie died.
“Yes, she chose to take a pill,” Horton said. “She did not choose to die. She did not deserve to die.”
Horton said she aims to honor her daughter’s legacy by spreading awareness and trying to prevent others from falling victim to fentanyl.
She said that parents should talk to their children about the risks involved with substance use. Children should not take any pills from friends or anyone other than their parents or their doctor, Horton said.
Gamber said while fentanyl has a positive medical use for pain relief in microgram doses, the fentanyl pills sold on the street are lethal, containing upwards of 200 times what’s used in the hospital. He encouraged those who see someone under the influence of fentanyl or another controlled substance to call 9-11. If Narcan is available, bystanders are encouraged to use it. If the person dies, bystanders are encouraged to begin chest compressions to perform CPR.
Over the last couple years, Gamber said he has seen an increase in opioid-related deaths and medical emergencies.
Plano ISD’s Counseling Director Laura Zimmer said that Plano ISD has made efforts toward prevention and intervention to help students find positive coping mechanisms. Zimmer encouraged parents to stay engaged with their children – know where they’re going, who they are spending time with and keep tabs on their academic performance. She also encouraged parents to teach their kids not to take pills from other kids.
“Some friends are not friends.” She said “If they’re encouraging your kid to vape, take THC or other drugs, they are not friends, and it’s okay to tell your children that they are not friends.”
Baker told attendees that fentanyl is the leading cause of drug poisoning over the last couple years.
He encouraged parents to visit www.dea.gov to understand more about fentanyl and other drugs commonly used by teens.
John-Mark Meulman, a program administrator for the Collin County Substance Abuse Program, said fentanyl deaths have increased from 29% of drug-related deaths to 51% from 2020 to 2022.
The drug impacts all ages and all socio-economic situations, he said. Meulman emphasized the need for age-appropriate conversations with kids at a very young age to avoid drugs and to never take pills from anyone except their parents. He also emphasized the need to take away the glamor of drugs that modern pop culture has propagated.
Meulman said he had experience dealing with people who have abused substances for much of their lives and said there is still hope to help them become sober.
“As long as they’re alive, there’s hope,” he said.
Meulman said that 70% of children who fall into substance abuse have a history of trauma. He said it is important to destigmatize mental illness to begin helping substance abusers overcome their struggles and prevent them from falling a victim to fentanyl.
Meulman added that the most important step that parents can take is having a genuine, authentic conversation with their children about the risks of substance use — to talk with, not at them and to listen to their children.
“If you don’t pay attention to your kids someone else will, and that could be a very scary thing” he said.
Zimmer and Baker said that opportunities for children to buy fentanyl are everywhere including from other students at school, on social media, the deep web, word of mouth and house parties.
Police Officer Chris Bianez said it will take a community effort to help end the fentanyl epidemic, not just police efforts.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.