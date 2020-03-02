Phone scams can happen to anyone at anytime, according to Plano police. But during tax season, the risk of being taken advantage of is higher than usual.
Public Information Officer David Tilley said phone scams are becoming more convincing. Most callers who are attempting a scam ask for personal information like credit card numbers, addresses, social security numbers and computer passwords.
“Never give personal info to anyone that you didn’t initiate the call,” Tilley said.
Recently a Plano detective decided to call a suspected phone scammer back. The caller claimed the detective owed a debt for an electricity payment. In the audio recording, the scammer instructs the Plano detective to buy gift cards at his local Walmart and send it to the scammer.
The department released the audio to show the public how convincing phone scams can be.
“He took pauses at the right time, he asked the right questions,” Tilley said.
Tilley said there is not a demographic more affected by the scams than others, but seniors are some of the most vulnerable.
“We have something we call the grandparent scam,” Tilley said.
Seniors who are hearing impaired are sometimes targeted by scammers claiming to be their grandchildren. Tilley said the scammers trick seniors into thinking the callers are their relatives and ask for money wires.
“Always consider that if someone is wanting info or money, consider it a scam until you check further,” Tilley said.
According to Tilley, phone scammers can change incoming phone numbers to appear as a local number.
“Never trust your caller ID,” Tilley said.
Residents are encouraged to call the police if they fall victim to a phone scam or release personal information to someone they believe to be using a false identity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.