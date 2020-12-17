Texas Health Plano receives COVID vaccine

A sense of hope and optimism lingered at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano on Wednesday as the hospital got its first allotment of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is an exciting and historic day for sure,” said Josh Floren, the president of Texas Health Plano. “Many of our employees were even brought to tears.”
As the first phase of the vaccine’s initial roll out continues, health care workers are focused on administering it to the population segment most vulnerable to coronavirus: themselves. To prepare for this landmark development Texas Health Plano surveyed its employees and physicians on whether they would opt for the vaccine. 60% of employees responded that they would, with the other 40% expressing that they would get it later. Meanwhile, 100% of the physicians affiliated with the hospital answered “yes.”
Still, with medical professionals and scientists having only 10 months to combat the pandemic with great haste, one might expect even the most seasoned health care veterans to encounter growing pains with the vaccine. Floren insists that personnel at Texas Health Plano have been given the ample training and preparation to avoid this scenario.
“We just did a couple of walk-throughs earlier in the week,” he said. “We worked with a pharmacist that was right there in the clinic and walked through our processes with the actual vaccine, and it has actually been very smooth.”
But as much as this should inspire public confidence, Floren said this is merely the beginning of an arduous struggle.
“Right now, since we are focusing on the front-line physicians and employees, this is just a first step in a very long journey to bring this pandemic under control,” he said.
