Raise Your Hand Texas will be holding two public forums with candidates for Texas House Districts 66 and 67 at the Plano ISD Sockwell Center on Feb. 6 and at the Collin College Spring Creek Campus on Feb. 11.
Both forums will focus on public education in Texas.
The forums will begin at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters of Collin County. The Feb. 6 event will host HD66 candidates, and the Feb. 11 event will host HD67.
Raise Your Hand Texas (RYHT) is a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on public education advocacy. The event will include questions on education from sponsor organizations and an opportunity for the public to submit written questions.
“Everyone is welcome, of course, the event is free,” Regional Director for RYHT Missy Bender said. “Adults, children, business people, parents, grandparents, everyone is invited.”
There are three candidates running against Texas House District 66 incumbent Matt Shaheen. Forrest Hampton (G), Sharon Hirsch (D), and Aimee Garza Lopez (D) are running for the HD66 spot representing West Plano.
Four candidates are running against incumbent Jeff Leach (R) for HD67. Tom Adair (D), Rocio Gocewehr Hernandez (D), Anthony Lo (D), and Lorenzo Sanchez (D) are running to represent parts of Plano, Allen, Richardson, and Dallas in Collin County.
Raise Your Hand Texas will ask candidates about their policy stances on topics such as using public money for private school vouchers, increasing the teacher workforce, and testing.
“Public education has never been more important to our local communities and state, and we believe it’s critical every voter is informed on this issue,” RYHT Director of Advocacy Libby Cohen said in a release.
For residents who cannot attend the forums, a live stream will be available on Raise Your Hand Texas’ Facebook page: facebook.com/Raise-Your-Hand-Texas-Advocate-Collin-and-Denton-Counties-105828894192727/.
