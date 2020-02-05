Texas Pool, a public pool in Plano shaped like the Lone Star State, is again facing trouble with its 60-year-old facilities.
The pool was built in 1959 by Herbert Hunt, an oil billionaire from Arkansas who wanted Plano to be home to an exclusive recreation pool. Today the pool is listed as a historic site and is open to everyone.
During renovations in the past three years, the pool was found to have plumbing issues that caused extra financial stress for the Texas Pool Foundation.
Founder and CEO of the foundation, Janet Moos, said the maintenance meant more spending and trouble with replacing the iconic pool’s diving board.
“There were a number of incidents that set back the budget quite a bit,” Moos said.
To help soften the blow of the costs, President of Texas Pool Jennifer Bennett created a GoFundMe page. The website is used as an online donation platform for crowdfunding.
GoFundMe campaigns are often used for medical procedures, local organizations and personal life events. Texas Pool is looking to raise $12,000 to replace the diving board.
According to Moos, this is not the first time the pool has been in need of saving. In the late 1990s, the pool had over 300 memberships, but that number decreased to just 50 in 2007.
“For a number of years, we existed and opened each summer with elbow grease and a prayer," Moos said.
Once the pool and the foundation merged, Moos and the rest of the team envisioned a new life for the pool.
“Part of that vision was to transform the pool from that private exclusive club to a historic landmark and community gathering place,” Moos said.
The pool is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its preservation of the vibrant designs of the 1960s.
“We added the original city tiles that were there in 1961 back to the bottom,” Moos said. “So now you can truly swim from El Paso to Houston or up into Amarillo and swim across Texas.”
For more information visit: https://www.texaspool.org/ and https://www.gofundme.com/f/n9axwe-patio.
