The February arrest of a Plano teenager influenced a proposed Texas State Legislature Bill that, if passed, would repeal a provision of the Texas Transportation Code banning pedestrians from walking on a roadway with a sidewalk nearby.
The bill, House Bill 3925, was considered in public hearing on Tuesday and received a unanimous vote in the Texas House of Representatives’ Committee on Transportation.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth, argued that this language gave law enforcement cause to “circumvent” 18-year-old Rodney Reese’s Fourth Amendment liberties.
Reese was arrested on Feb. 16 during a welfare check, which was conducted after a bystander reported Reese walking home during Winter Storm Uri while wearing a short-sleeve shirt. Body camera footage released by the Plano Police Department showed Reese repeatedly declining assistance from officers and saying, “I understand that; my bad” after being told he was walking in the middle of the road.
Despite this, police arrested Reese on one count of pedestrian on a roadway, a Class C misdemeanor. He was later released on personal bond, and charges were since dropped given that “the arrest wasn’t consistent with the reason officers were there, to provide assistance.”
Reese’s arrest was condemned by civil rights activists, and the incident prompted the Plano Police Department to implement a new policy wherein all Class C misdemeanor arrests can only be conducted with supervisor approval.
"When we have an incident such as the Reese incident happen, we go back and review to see if there are any changes we need to make that might be a better practice to implement," said Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley to Star Local Media earlier this month. "This policy was implemented after a review of that case."
