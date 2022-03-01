On Monday, Market Street presented The Birthday Party Project with a check for $10,000 to celebrate their 10th anniversary (birthday) as an organization.
Based in Dallas, The Birthday Party Project is an organization that provides birthday celebrations to children who are experiencing homelessness or other life circumstances that would affect their family’s ability to throw a party. They believe that every child deserves to be celebrated regardless of their circumstances.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to support this incredible organization right here in our own backyard,” said Robert Bollinger, regional vice president for Market Street. “Here at Market Street, we know all about helping our guests make special memories. So, this support of The Birthday Party Project was an easy decision for us.”
The Birthday Party Project has celebrated 13,000 children across the country with 2,500 different party events.
“We are honored and appreciative to have the support and generosity of the Market Street Family,” said Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea, SVP of Development for The Birthday Party Project. “Their grant will allow The Birthday Party Project to continue to spread joy to kids experiencing homelessness across our communities through our Birthday in a Bag program. Without the support of incredible corporate partners, we couldn’t make the impact that we do in the lives of the children and families we serve.”
