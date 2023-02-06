Born in Dallas in 1989, Dan Soltau was raised in Seattle from a young age and spent 15 years living in southwest Montana before moving back to Texas in 2021.
He played a lot of sports growing up and enjoyed competition. Both sides of his family have the outdoors engrained in them, and for that he feels fortunate. He says his family has been a supportive force in his life and is grateful and lucky to have that. Soltau became part of the fly-fishing industry in 2004 working at Creekside Angling Co. in the Seattle area and continued in the industry in southwest Montana at the River's Edge through today. He founded Dirty Water Fly Co. in 2012 and has built it to where it is today. In 2005, he was a member of the US Youth Fly Fishing Team and represented the country competing in the Czech Republic. In April 2022, he transformed Dirty Water from a commercial fly tying business to the brick and mortar fly fishing store it is today in Plano.
How did you get into fly fishing?
My initial exposure to fly fishing came at a young age, tying flies with my grandfather while visiting during the holiday seasons. My great grandfather was a renowned sportsman, fly tier, and lure maker and my grandfather took it upon himself to show me those interests at a young age. Conventional tackle bass fishing first captivated me as an angler, but a few trips where fly fishing was the main technique changed all that. The simplicities within fly fishing and tying flies parlayed with wondrous venues and seemingly never-ending ways to dive into the details of fisheries are what got me then and what keeps me now.
How have you seen fly fishing grow in Texas?
Texas is home to arguably the most diverse line up of fisheries in the US and the most diverse population of people in the country. In fly fishing today, anglers from all over are challenging themselves by fly fishing for everything that swims. Growth of fly fishing in Texas has come from both exposure of these awesome fisheries and from great people who would not have otherwise considered fly fishing as an outlet in their lives. Local fly-fishing groups such as the Dallas Fly Fishers and Texas Women Fly Fishers have had a huge role in the growth and exposure to this life altering activity.
How would you like to contribute to its growth?
One of the main avenues of growth in fly fishing has always been fly shops. They are a community pillar. At our store in Plano, we invite everyone in to check it out and know they have a place to go and talk fishing and life. Whether someone is a lifelong angler with other techniques, never fished before in their life, or is already in fly fishing, our shop is a melting pot for anyone interested in fly fishing and spending time outdoors.
Where are some of your favorite spots to fish?
My favorite spots to fish would include anywhere that bass swim. Since we are in Texas, that’s just about anywhere where there is water. Whether it is a world-famous big bass lake, a subdivision pond, or a local creek or river, get me my fly rod and you will see a smile on my face.
What brought you to downtown Plano?
Downtown Plano is both a crossroads in the DFW metroplex and a wonderfully vibrant and historical community of people and businesses. It is a perfect fit as we have people who travel hours to stop by the shop and folks who also live just down the street, and everything in between. We are proud to have set up in the Downtown Plano historical district.
What do you enjoy most about fly fishing?
Stepping out of today’s human world into the beautiful, intricate underwater world brings perspective not otherwise easily recognized. I enjoy how that blends with the simplicity of wandering around with a stick, string, and a fly.
What are some challenges you’ve faced since opening your store in Plano?
The challenges I face are those consistent with all small business owners; some are in the shop and others are outside of the shop. Whether it is having seven or eight job titles on a daily basis and having to prioritize, or looking ahead for the business in terms of a growing family. The support from family, friends, and customers far outweighs the challenges and understanding when to accept assistance is a challenge that I have become better at with each season.
What is your process for fly tying?
My process for fly tying has more roots in lure design and conventional fishing than it does in fly tying itself. Firstly, I am looking to achieve a goal or concept on the fishing side of things. Next, I build it back to accomplish said concepts with readily available materials and components back at the fly-tying bench. Thirdly, it is imperative to have these designs tested in the water across a multitude of conditions. Most of this occurs by others than me, both great anglers and new anglers alike. For instance, there could be a certain species of prey that occupies a certain part of the water column and behaves in a certain manner that triggers the predator to key in on that opportunity to feed. After establishing those details, it is off to the lab to create something that can mimic each detail and also be easy to fish with a fly rod. Sometimes, it can take seasons to accomplish and other times it can happen fast.
What are your hobbies?
Although I am getting older, I still try to find time to challenge myself on the skateboard. Now being in Texas, snowboarding is out of the question. It is both a physical challenge and also a great mental challenge working on tricks that were much easier in my youth. I still can't get enough. To see how skateboarding has developed with talent and exposure from social media is very cool.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
My competitive side is a major part of me, and the fishing side is much more balanced and philosophical. I am a very talented golfer who has put in years of training and practice. My competitive nature comes out on the golf course, and I still enjoy putting in the work and competing as a pro. During my life, I have put down the clubs on many occasions and I always cherish getting back out there to play in tournaments and qualifiers for major local events. I can't wait to get back to playing more and competing!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
