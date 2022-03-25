Theresa Williams will now officially be Plano ISD’s next superintendent.
While she was previously named a lone finalist for the position following the announcement of Superintendent Sara Bonser’s resignation, the unanimous Monday vote from the Plano ISD Board of Trustees signified the end of a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.
“I’m honored by your support and your confidence in my leadership,” Williams said to her colleagues. “I’m up to the task, and I’m so proud to get to work with each of you: this amazing leadership team that’s in the room today, and our very talented staff that we have out at the campuses.”
She continued, “We have big work ahead of us, and I’m eager to get started on that work.”
Following the confirmation, the board also approved a resolution establishing an organizational chain of authority in the event the district takes any action regarding Williams’ husband, McMillen High School Principal Todd Williams. Because of their relationship, Williams would have to recuse herself from any action involving Todd Williams to prevent a conflict of interest.
In such an event, Beth Brockman, Plano ISD’s assistant superintendent of employee services, would act in Williams’ capacity.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
To increase civic engagement, Little Elm ISD hosted the first of a series of bond town hall meetings on Wednesday. The remaining meetings will take place on April 6 and 19 at Little Elm High School and Strike Middle School, respectively. A virtual meeting will also be held on April 21 via Zoom.
On Thursday, March 24, business and community leaders in Allen and Fairview gathered to celebrate the past year of getting back to business, and also had a little fun at the themed, "A Night at the Speakeasy" annual Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Chance Graves is an officer with the Allen Police Department and works in its Community Relations Unit. He works with the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Texas state committee and is also involved in Special Angels Among Us, an annual charity auction in Allen that benefits the Allen Special Olym…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.