Theresa Williams
File photo

Theresa Williams will now officially be Plano ISD’s next superintendent.

While she was previously named a lone finalist for the position following the announcement of Superintendent Sara Bonser’s resignation, the unanimous Monday vote from the Plano ISD Board of Trustees signified the end of a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

“I’m honored by your support and your confidence in my leadership,” Williams said to her colleagues. “I’m up to the task, and I’m so proud to get to work with each of you: this amazing leadership team that’s in the room today, and our very talented staff that we have out at the campuses.”

She continued, “We have big work ahead of us, and I’m eager to get started on that work.”

Following the confirmation, the board also approved a resolution establishing an organizational chain of authority in the event the district takes any action regarding Williams’ husband, McMillen High School Principal Todd Williams. Because of their relationship, Williams would have to recuse herself from any action involving Todd Williams to prevent a conflict of interest.

In such an event, Beth Brockman, Plano ISD’s assistant superintendent of employee services, would act in Williams’ capacity.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments