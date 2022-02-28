The Plano ISD Board of Trustees named Theresa Williams as the lone finalist for superintendent. This appointment was made in a unanimous vote.
A former deputy superintendent for Lubbock ISD, Williams transitioned to Plano ISD in her current post in 2018.
“Anyone who knows Dr. Williams’ personal and professional story knows that she exemplifies the qualities that our community wants to see in our next leader," Plano ISD President David Stolle said in a written statement. "She is compassionate, student focused, of high moral character and has high expectations for student outcomes. Our board is confident we have found the right leader for Plano ISD. With her first-hand knowledge of our district and a statewide reputation for innovative leadership, we can seamlessly continue our district’s legacy of excellence for all students.”
Williams will assume her role as superintendent following the end of Bonser's tenure at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
