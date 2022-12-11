We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list.
This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
1) Return to your roots at Farmstead Museum
This historic farm is just the ticket to channel your inner pioneer and get back to the roots you didn’t know you had. Guests mention that this is a wonderful place to bring the family or to just learn about the simple pleasures of a life long forgotten. Enjoy the peace and beauty of nature at this special museum.
Address: 1900 West 15th Street (972) 881-0140
2) Take a picture at an old train depot at the Interurban Railway Museum
This interactive museum is known for its revolving exhibits and interactive fun for every member of the family. Established in 1908 and operated until 1948, it was re-invented as a museum in 1990.
After you snag a photo in front of the old train depot, snap another one in front of Car 360, a restored Texas Electric Railway car. There’s something charming about an old train station and memories of a different time. Guests love the nostalgia and exhibits.
Address: 901 East 15th Street (972) 941-2117
3) Find your inner art critic at ArtCentre of Plano
With revolving exhibits this museum houses art, history, and a soulful experience to new places.
Guests love the history found within. Take a tour around the sculpture garden or enjoy some magnificent art on your next rainy day. However, time is spent here, you will be sure to walk away with a memory.
Address: 902 East 16th Street (972) 423-7809
4) Spend a weekend at the Hilton in historic downtown Plano
Downtown Plano deserves its own exploration weekend. Stay at Hilton’s Dallas/Plano Granite Park location, which has a well-known reputation for luxury and comfort.
Guests frequently comment on this hotel’s excellent location and amenities. Downtown Plano boasts an impressive infrastructure and is home to many unique and impressive restaurants and businesses.
Address: 5805 Granite Parkway 855-680-3239
5) Spend a day at The Shops at Legacy
There are too many stops to mention at this fantastic Plano attraction. This shopping mall houses eateries, shops, services, and businesses. You will absolutely need the whole day to soak up the awesomeness that is The Shops at Legacy.
Guests frequently comment on the area’s beauty and the various offerings, perfect for locating your next gift or simply treating yourself.
Address: 5741 Legacy Drive (469) 467-9995
6) Take your favorite person to Angelika Film Center and Café
Nostalgic for the magic of movies? Dress up and grab your favorite person for an impressive movie experience at Angelika. Guests comment on how clean everything is and also the broad movie selections. Playing indie and smart mainstream movies, guests can also enjoy lite fare and specially crafted beverages while enjoying the magic that is the cinema.
Address: 7205 Bishop Road Suite E6 (972) 943-1375
7) Plan your dream birthday party at Pinstack
Needing a re-do of your childhood dream birthday party? I know I do... This state-of-the-art bowling alley has everything you need for an amazing birthday experience.
Pinstack has everything you need to recreate something magical- a bowling alley, laser tag, arcade, rock wall, bumper cars, a rope course and dining area with deliciously crafted food. Guest favorites include the arcade and laser tag.
Address: 6205 Dallas Parkway (972) 781-2695
8) Ride a hot air balloon at Plano’s Hot Air Balloon Festival
Held around the end of summer, this festival is home to good food, amazing balloons, races, and superb rides. Mark your calendars and plan in advance for this amazing annual Plano experience.
Address: 2801 East Creek Spring Parkway (972) 867-7566
9) Challenge yourself at Escape Expert
This customizable escape room will be sure to thrill your senses and add a rush of adrenaline to your next night out. Guests love being challenged (and perhaps a little bit scared) out of their wits. If you haven’t tried an escape room, look no further than Plano for your next bucket list adventure.
Address: 2201 K Avenue Suite A-200, (469) 249-8588
10) Conquer your fears at Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park
Ever dreamed of flying? This experience will take you pretty close... Plano’s zipline adventure park is waiting for you.
Check out their website for all the fun details and to compose a list of items needed at this fun park. After conquering those fears try your hand at ax throwing or the monkey drop (perfect for all you thrill-seekers). Guests love the trails (wear your best tennis shoes) and challenging courses.
Address: 5901 Los Rios Boulevard (800) 971-8271
