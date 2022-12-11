These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year.
For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas and holiday light displays for thousands of citizens to drive through and view during evening hours this time of year. The Deerfield neighborhood is located near the intersection of Coit and Legacy in north Plano.
Last year, Chris Beckworth moved in with his family next door to the Loder house and had an idea to bring some laughter to the Deerfield neighborhood.
So, as you drive through Penbrook Court, it will be easy to spot the Loder and Beckworth homes. The Loder home, with its yard completely full of Christmas decor and dazzling with holiday cheer, will be the one causing a traffic jam as people stop in awe and take photos. The Beckworth house will be the source of great laughter when they see a sign that reads, "Srsly," with an arrow pointing to the Loder display. For those who are wondering, "Srsly?" is text slang for "seriously?"
“Dave and Melissa, my neighbors, come over to say hi,” said Beckworth, the mastermind behind the "srsly" sign display. “I caught up with them a little later in the day because I noticed Dave was already working on some Christmas decorations this year. Melissa pulled up, and they both warned me that they are the Griswolds of the neighborhood (referencing the main family of characters in the 1989 holiday classic movie 'Christmas Vacation.')”
Around Thanksgiving, Beckworth began putting up his lights for the first wave of cars to see the dazzling holiday displays of the Deerfield neighborhood. He said he was used to decorating on a smaller scale and knew he wouldn’t match the display next door. So, he decided to put up a sign that said “Srsly?” and pointed it to the Loder home.
“The moment I got the sign clamped up, the laughter started. It was like, 'wow' at Dave's house and 'ha,' when people pass by,” Beckworth said.
The idea for the sign built off an idea of the Loder family in years prior.
“Our neighbor’s house sold four and a half years ago,” Melissa Loder said. “The people who bought it were out of the country, so it sat empty for two years. We did not want it to look like it was empty, so we put a 'ditto' sign in the yard.”
Beckworth said that depending on the social media platform, his joke has received mixed reactions.
This year, the Loder family is showcasing displays including a train that produces what looks like steam, an elf school, a Ferris wheel and more. Many of the decorations are handmade by David and Melissa in the summer before being put in storage until the holiday season comes around.
“Both of us before we knew each other were really into Christmas,” Melissa said. “When we were growing up, both of us took it upon ourselves to keep the lights up around the holidays. As adults, we always did displays.
“Deerfield has become a really diverse neighborhood,” Melissa said. “People celebrate what they celebrate this time of year, and it works. We meet people from all over the world that visit friends and relatives around here, and everyone just celebrates this time of year and the season this time of year, which I think is the coolest thing in Deerfield."
What a sight! Take a trip through the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano to get into the holiday spirit
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
