As Plano ISD continues its efforts to provide local businesses with a young, viable workforce, the district is looking at ways to ensure high school students gain industry certifications and experience.
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, CTE Director Karen Buechman discussed key goals of the CTE steering committee, comprised of Plano ISD community members.
At the meeting, Buechman told trustees that one of the committee’s main goals was to introduce career and technology courses to middle schools, allowing eighth graders to explore different paths and gain certifications by high school. Some committee members also proposed allowing eighth graders to earn high school credit to allow them to focus their education on a certain career once they reach high school.
Some recommendations from the committee include allowing middle schoolers the opportunity to explore career paths before high school, add level-1 principle courses to Plano ISD middle schools, add professional communications courses, career focusing opportunities and inclusive programs for special education students.
Some programs the committee recommended adding or expanding included automotive courses, full audio and visual courses that allow students to work beyond the classroom, construction and related industries, welding, culinary arts, cyber security and legal studies.
Classes the steering committee recommended that Plano ISD remove were early learning, due to similar teaching programs the district has recently launched and agriculture business, due to the low demand.
As the Texas Education Agency, the district and the CTE steering committee further study current workforce demands, more programs may be added, expanded or removed, Buechman said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
