To get more high schoolers certified and out in the field, Plano ISD received recommendation to expand its automotive programs.

As Plano ISD continues its efforts to provide local businesses with a young, viable workforce, the district is looking at ways to ensure high school students gain industry certifications and experience.

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, CTE Director Karen Buechman discussed key goals of the CTE steering committee, comprised of Plano ISD community members.

A CTE steering committee recommend Plano ISD expand its culinary arts programs. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

