For the last 30 years, Hirsch's Meats has been a popular spot for purchasing quality meats. Coming from Michigan to Dallas to Plano, Gary Hirsch keeps a unique business alive in North Texas.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I've been in business for 30 years now in Plano. We opened in 1992. A lot has changed dramatically. Back in the early 1990s, the market changed, going for more pre-packaged, lower grade meats. When the company I worked for got bought out by another company, they said, "Don't worry, nothing's going to change." The very next day everything changed. They required meat cutters to reapply for their jobs, and they made $2 per hour less. They also started selling more prepackaged meats. I've always been into quality meats. When we first came to Dallas, my first job was at Simon David — the real Simon David, the original in Dallas on Inwood. It was such a unique store, and that's where I started. It was one of those family-owned grocery stores. It was all about service and quality. At that time, all of the meat markets were going out of business, because these chains served as a one stop shop. That's why you don't see as many meat markets, produce stores, bakeries and all of those other markets. They didn't have the business that the chains do.
I knew that I could open up a meat market and offer the best meats and quality service.
The grocery store chains wanted to be low price leaders, which means selling less quality meats. I could not stand behind a counter and tell someone they would like something when I know it's inferior. I have a background in family-owned meat markets, and that's what I wanted to do.
What spurred you to start Hirsch's Meats?
There were a number of things. The first piece of great advice was something I heard form Paul McCartney. There was a time when he started accumulating a lot of money, and he needed to start investing it. He asked someone what he should invest in. They said, "Invest in yourself." He asked what that person meant, and they said, "You know music, you know how to make music, you can play, you can sell music. You need to do something along that line." So Paul McCartney bought Apple Records. Now, he's one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, and that makes sense to me. I'll invest in what I know and my talents. I knew things from up north that meat cutters in grocery stores here didn't. They never saw a hanging side of beef. They don't know how to break down cow. I know how to do all of that. I felt like this is the path I need to go.
What's most rewarding about running such a longtime establishment in Plano?
There's a ton of reward. Your customers become friends and family. In the business community, being a part of the chamber of commerce there's such an advantage to meeting other successful business owners. They can give you great advice. I had a great accountant. After a year I was ready to close my business. I wasn't making money, and I was ready to throw in the towel. That accountant said he could tell by the numbers that I was doing everything right and that I would be successful. He told me I should hire a manager. I asked him what he was talking about. I wasn't even being paid a salary. I couldn't afford a manager. He told me if I could get someone in the store to do what I was doing, I could work on the business instead of in the business. I did, and within two or three months, things were so much better. I thought once you open your doors, you put a coupon out in the mail, and people will bust your door down. There's a lot of unknown, and if you start something like this, you have to ask a lot of questions. I'm happy to know so many people, and that's been extremely rewarding.
What's your favorite product that you sell?
It's not one particular product. It's the level of quality. I was told by someone the other day that if you go into a chain store, they'll have a sign that says, "quality meats." What people don't understand is there are different levels of quality. Low quality is still a level of quality. It doesn't mean it's the best quality, but it is a level of quality. I tell people when it comes to meat, there's no such thing as a good deal. You get exactly what you pay for. Cheap meat ain't good, good meat ain't cheap. It's that simple.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved to Texas from Michigan in 1981. We moved here in 1992.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
It's got to be summers in Michigan. Jet skiing and being unemployed. It was great.
What are your hobbies?
Owning a business, you don't do as many things as you used to because you're so involved in the business. Our hobbies now are now more into wines and dinners. We like food and wine pairings, things like that and just things around the house. We also like to go on vacation to wine country when we can.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I eat salads every day. I'm a meat guy. You'd think I eat a lot of meat, but every day for lunch, I have a salad.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.