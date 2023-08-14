Profile.jpg

For the last 30 years, Hirsch's Meats has been a popular spot for purchasing quality meats. Coming from Michigan to Dallas to Plano, Gary Hirsch keeps a unique business alive in North Texas.

Tell our readers about yourself.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments