In 2018, a Plano couple got an idea after vacationing to a little island off Belize. Fast Forward to 2022, when Lane and Brooke Bauer brought their idea to life with Local Creamery Plano, located near Preston and Spring Creek at 5805 Preston Rd Suite 598.
Tell our readers about yourself.
Lane and I have been married for 30 years next week and have two kids, ages 26 and 19. We are going to be grandparents any day! I have been a resident of Plano since I was in second grade, and Lane grew up in Minnesota but has now lived in Texas longer than he lived in Minnesota. I was a teacher in Plano ISD for 12 years, and Lane and I also own a construction company.
How did you start the Local Creamery in Plano?
For us, designing and opening an ice cream shop started back in the summer of 2018 when we discovered the best ice cream we had ever tasted on a little island off the coast of Belize. There, we began to toss around the idea of creating a place like that which exists solely for the purpose of making people happy! Our dream was finally realized in July of 2022. Our one-year anniversary was on Friday, July 14th!
What is your role?
Lane makes all of the ice cream and does most of the ordering. I take care of the day-to-day operations, employees, marketing, finances and anything else that comes up on a day-to-day basis.
What does a day in the life look like for you?
For me, I take care of any email correspondence and phone calls first thing in the morning. From there, I'm normally just working down my to-do list that consists of the myriad of duties of a business owner. I go to the shop most days to check on our staff and do whatever they need help with. Lane starts his day going to his job sites for our construction company and finishes in the early afternoon. From there, he spends most afternoons and evenings making our delicious ice cream.
What is most rewarding about running the Creamery?
Meeting and talking to people in our community is the most rewarding part. We have been blessed by so many people. We love hearing their stories, good and bad, which is what usually brings them in for ice cream. Usually, people are celebrating something or need a pick me up, and we are honored to be that "thing" they turn to to bring joy and comfort. We also thrive on giving back to the community. As a former teacher, a passion for me is being a part of our local education system. We host spirit nights every week during the school year and give back a percentage to the schools' PTAs.
What are some challenges you face?
Just owning and running a business is challenging. Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart... even an ice cream shop. There are so many moving parts, and the to-do list gets overwhelming sometimes. It actually takes a lot of creative brain power and a lot of hours to keep it running.
How long have you lived in Plano?
I've lived in Plano since 1977, and Lane moved here from Minnesota in 1990. We really are locals, which is one reason for the name of our creamery came from. We want people to feel like a local when they come in... we want them to bring their friends and family, get some amazing ice cream, and stay for a while.
How did the fire truck become a part of the creamery?
The fire truck, affectionately known as Big Dipper, has only been a part of the Local Creamery team for one short month. This one was all Lane's idea! He wanted something nontraditional for an ice cream truck. In his mind, he envisioned something loud, flashy and a crowd-pleaser. What's better than a fire truck! We love things that spark excitement in kids, and this was the next thing we needed. From there, Lane started looking for just the right one, and found him in northern Tennessee and drove it back to Texas to become part of our team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.