In celebration of Plano's 150th anniversary, students planted over 150 native plants.

Through community partnerships, the City of Plano is addressing erosion problems throughout its parks while educating residents on the importance of native plants.

Last week, 13 students from John Paul II High School helped the city extend one of its conservation buffer zones at Buckhorn Park. The school’s Social Innovation Lab Director Frank Santoni had reached out to the city to have his students work on a community project, where they learned how to overcome challenges that occur every day in the community. In celebration of Plano's 150th anniversary, students planted over 150 native plants. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

