Through community partnerships, the City of Plano is addressing erosion problems throughout its parks while educating residents on the importance of native plants.
Last week, 13 students from John Paul II High School helped the city extend one of its conservation buffer zones at Buckhorn Park. The school’s Social Innovation Lab Director Frank Santoni had reached out to the city to have his students work on a community project, where they learned how to overcome challenges that occur every day in the community. In celebration of Plano's 150th anniversary, students planted over 150 native plants.
“Our students are interested in learning more about how to get involved in their community and learn more about the behind the scenes of these current issues,” Santoni said.
Originally, the community project aimed to teach Santoni’s students about the lasting effect Winter Storm Uri had on the city’s canopy. They planned to plant native trees at a gabion wall project happening at Hoblitzelle park. However, due to delays, the school and city pivoted to Buckhorn Park.
The conservation buffer zone is an area where the city propagates only native plant species, and it is never mowed.
“We figured it would be a good idea to have these students work on this project during the school year,” Urban Forester Marc Beaudoing said. “It involves solving a challenge in your park, and we can see if we can present a solution to that challenge. We worked together with the Texas Conservation Alliance, we also worked with One Earth, One Chance. We got together and went to the site to select quite a few — about 20 native species of grasses and plants.”
Throughout the semester, students will continue working on this project. In addition to the initial planting, these students aim to collect feedback from local residents while promoting the importance of planting native species in residents’ gardens.
“It was just a win-win. Students get to come in and learn about the importance of native plants, and they have different ways of approaching these kinds of situations,” Beaudoing said. “Instead of just planting bluegrass or Saint Augustine, we plant these native grasses, and once they're established, they won't need irrigation. It will conserve water while providing a positive environmental impact.”
Following the project’s success, Beaudoing said he’s reaching out to other project managers to garner more partnerships with community groups.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
