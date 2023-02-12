Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community.
Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
“I got a letter from Spike Dykes, who's a football coach at Texas Tech,” Nutall said. “That's where I thought I was going. I was getting ready to write back to him, and then I got a phone call. I picked up the phone, and Coach Clark's slow voice came asking if I was coach Nutall. He asked if I was thinking about moving, and I was wondering where he heard I was thinking about moving. He asked if I wanted to come to Plano, and my eyes lit up. I said, 'yes sir, I'd like to some try it out.'”
Nutall recalled hearing about Clark from his college teammates at Abilene Christian who had graduated from Plano schools. He said Clark’s community service stuck out to him.
“That really left a lasting impression on me,” Nutall said. “Getting to know him and follow up on it, I found out it was true. He's responsible for me coming, and he's responsible for me staying.”
Nutall said he had a rough beginning in Plano, being an outspoken advocate for students and a Black male on coaching staff.
“Coach Clark sat down and spoke with me saying, 'son, you have five things. You can make it positive, or you can make it negative,” Nutall said. “’You're Black, you're male, you're single, you're outspoken,' and he ended up saying, 'you don't do drugs, and you don't smoke, so you have all those things you can turn negative or positive.' That made me think I can do it.”
After Clark’s advice, Nutall went on to become a beloved coach and teacher over the next 36 years in Plano ISD.
After moving on from Schimelpfenig, he took on a position at Clark High School, where he met his mentor, Coach Wheeler.
“You talk about a big change in my life. We're from the opposite side of the world, and for some reason, we clicked,” Nutall said. “He let me take over and be responsible for everything I wanted to do and wanted to try. If we wanted the weight room, we'd get the weight room. Instead of having kids running across the field, I wanted them to run track to work on that speed.”
Nutall said that a combination of letting others try new avenues and take responsibility for their roles, as well as good communication are keys to bringing a team together.
“You can't do everything on your own and think about everything,” he said. “Sometimes you need someone who you can talk to about things, get it off your chest and move on. I'm thankful I had some very strong people like Coach Clark and Coach Kimbrough who supported me.”
Throughout his tenure in Plano, Nutall reflected on how his students stood by his side as a team even during hard moments.
“All the stuff I went through, the kids stood by me, and that's a touching feeling,” Nutall said. “Teenagers can stick up for you when you feel like there's nobody behind you, and that really meant a lot to me. To this day, I try to give more than I can ever take.”
Each day, Nutall says he tries to put a smile on his students’ faces through jokes and occasional baked goods. Whether it be a high score on a test, an award or a well-executed play, Nutall says he enjoys rewarding his students with his home-baked goods.
“My grandmother baked,” he said. “When we used to have company, she'd always have something sweet for them. That's her way of giving back. When you give anyone anything sweet, it always puts a smile on their face. You can get the grouchiest person something, and their attitude changes for the best. I used to do it for my team, then I brought it to the classroom. Most of the kids love that. It's just a 'thank you for being who you are.' It's not much, but it means a lot to them. That's my hobby — just to put a smile on anyone's face that I care about.”
Today, Nutall said whether he is eating at a restaurant, or shopping at a Plano store, he can't go about town without meeting a former student, whether they became doctors, lawyers or good fathers.
“I've been blessed to train a lot of great athletes in football, basketball and track,” Nutall said. “I enjoyed because of the kids I was working with.”
