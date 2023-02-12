Nutall 1.jpg

Whether it be a high score on a test, an award or a well-executed play, Harold Nutall says he enjoys rewarding his students with his home-baked goods. "I try to be there for these kids because we really don't know what's going on at home," he said. "I was shocked to find that so many of these kids here, even at Clark who are homeless and are still trying to make it. You never know the impression you leave on a kid, but you try to leave the right impression."

Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community.

Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

