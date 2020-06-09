A Sunday rally held at Plano City Hall called for change through voting and systemic transformation. At least 2,000 protesters showed up in support of the “Hungry for Change” rally.
Speakers, including Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, spoke on police reform and justice. Minnie’s Food Pantry Founder Cheryl Jackson organized the event and took to the stage to tell people to vote in upcoming elections.
“We're the ones that voted everybody in from a city level all the way up to the White House,” Jackson said. “People ask me why is this rally different? We're not just marching just to be marching.”
Jackson asked the crowd before her to raise their hands if they were not registered to vote.
“We're marching because we're coming together to say that if you're not registered to vote, guess what? There's a table right over there,” she said.
The crowd parted for a handful of attendees to register to vote in tents set up by Vote.org.
Plano Police Chief Ed Drain used his time to educate the crowd on what the department is doing to prevent the murders of black residents. Drain said the department changed some of its policies after a recommendation by Barack Obama was sent to departments across the country.
“The key thing in that report that police departments need to do, in my view, is something called procedural justice,” he said.
Listing the tenants of procedural justice, Drain said, “The report says that police should treat everybody with dignity and respect and with fairness.”
Drain said police are also encouraged to listen sincerely to the people they serve. “And the last part is we have to be transparent,” he said.
A supreme court ruling that allows police to ask drivers to get out of their vehicles was brought up by the police chief. “If a police officer wants you to get out of a car, number one, they should have a good reason. Number two, they should explain that reason to you,” he said.
Plano resident and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt commended Plano police officers on their efforts to halt violence against black residents.
“But I'm going to tell you that they scare me. Because they exist in the most deadly police culture on planet Earth,” Merritt said.
Merritt gained national recognition after representing the family of Botham Jean after Jean’s murder by a Dallas police officer.
“There is a fundamental problem with American policing,” Merritt said. The crowd repeated his words.
After a tribute with the names of North Texans who died while in police custody, Merritt said protests happening across the country are not just about those who died.
“They’re talking about my 7-year-old daughter who heard about Atatiana Jefferson and she's scared that somebody might come up to her window and shoot her,” he said. “And we don't want to live in a society where that's possible.”
Cynt Marshall told the crowd of her experience with a retired police officer in the seventh grade. Marshall said the man “took me to school every day when I was in the seventh grade because of some chaos and violence that broke out in our home.”
The retired police officer drove Marshall in his car or sat with her on the bus. She said he was a comfort during a traumatic experience. “He cared for me. Somebody didn't care for Breonna Taylor,” she said.
“People, America has some decisions to make about who we are and what we stand for.”
Other speakers included pastors Matt Gaston and Conway Edwards who offered prayers and personal anecdotes. Charity founder Vicki Adkins opened the event with a prayer. Grammy winner Fred Hammond sang his 1996 song “No Weapon” along with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
