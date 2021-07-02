Three missing senior citizens from Plano have been found safe this week shortly after Plano police announced a search for them.
One of these residents, 85-year-old Frank Smith, was reported missing Tuesday during an errand run. That evening, he left a message to his son advising him that he was lost in Dallas. It was announced Thursday that Smith was found safely in Lorena, a town 15 miles south of Waco.
“Thank you again to the Lorena Police Department for their help in his safe return as well as everyone who offered prayers, shared posts, and helped in any way,” the Plano Police Department said in a statement. “I'm sure we'll all sleep more comfortably tonight knowing he's out of harms way and back home with his family.”
Poorandokh Refahiesfandabadi, also 85, was found safe after she went missing Tuesday. Authorities say she left her apartment unit in the 3100 block of Townbluff Drive to get the mail and did not return. She was located the following day and is now being cared for.
Another senior that was found after being reported missing was 74-year-old Barbara Johnson, who police say was last seen in the vicinity of West Parker Road. Shortly thereafter, she returned home after being safely located.
