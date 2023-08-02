A traffic crash resulting in a tractor-trailer fire led to the closure of northbound US 75 at Parker Road early Wednesday morning, Plano Police announced through social media.
In a 5:40 a.m. post, the department stated that northbound US 75 at Parker Road would be closed until further notice. The cause of the crash is still being determined and the extent of injuries was unknown as of the original posting.
In an 8:47 a.m. post, the city of Plano said delays were still being seen on the northbound part of US 75. Drivers were asked to continue avoiding the area if possible.
Still seeing delays northbound on 75. NB 75 at Parker Rd is shut down due to a traffic crash resulting in a tractor-trailer fire. Avoid area if possible.
Police said an alternate traffic route for drivers would be to exit on George Bush/190 and travel north from there until going past Parker Road. Traffic can exit Parker, but the northbound service road is also closed, police said.
Police said to expect delays northbound and most likely southbound on US 75 and the service roads.
Those who witnessed the crash are being asked to return to Plano to provide a written witness statement. For questions, contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 424-5678.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
