A traffic crash resulting in a tractor-trailer fire led to the closure of northbound US 75 at Parker Road early Wednesday morning, Plano Police announced through social media. 

In a 5:40 a.m. post, the department stated that northbound US 75 at Parker Road would be closed until further notice. The cause of the crash is still being determined and the extent of injuries was unknown as of the original posting. 

Still seeing delays northbound on 75. NB 75 at Parker Rd is shut down due to a traffic crash resulting in a tractor-trailer fire. Avoid area if possible.

