According to data from TxDOT and analysis from Plano PD, traffic fatalities are 75 percent higher in 2020 than they were at this point in 2019.
This may come as surprising to some, since the spring shutdown resulted in people driving less.
Plano PD public information officer David Tilley said that despite this, fatal crashes are up in 2020.
Last year, there were a total of eight fatalities caused by crashes in Plano. This year, there have been 14 fatalities.
Tilley said this is unusual since crashes are generally down this year in Plano.
According to TxDOT, there were 6,337 car crashes in Plano in 2019 and there have only been 2,989 so far in 2020.
Tilley said that although both injury crashes and non-fatal crashes have decreased, fatalities caused by more serious crashes have increased.
“Probably about half of them had some form of intoxication whether it be drug or alcohol,” Tilley said. “We’re going to be doing a lot more enforcement out there trying to change people’s driving behaviors because of these fatalities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.