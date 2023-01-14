Here are five things to do in the Plano area the week of Jan. 15:
Dallas Area Train Show
The North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs will host its annual Dallas Area Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22 at the Plano Event Center. The show includes elaborate displays by local enthusiasts, plus clinics, railroad music, scenery basics and more.
Bonnie and Clyde at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
Come out to the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts located at 6121 W Park Blvd to see a production of Bonnie and Clyde from Jan. 19-22.
At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America’s most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie and Clyde, by Frank Wildhorn, is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.
Celebrating the lunar new year
The Chase Oaks Church, located at Legacy Campus 281 Legacy Drive invites community members to a lunar new year celebration from 3-9 p.m. Jan. 21.
The event will have a variety of artists, local performing arts groups, cultural exhibitions, prizes and more.
Dallas Card Show
Area residents interested in buying, selling and trading sports cards are invited to the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center at 777 Watters Creek Blvd for the Dallas Card Show.
Jan. 15 will be the last day for attendees to trade until the next card show.
Willy Wonka Jr. at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
Come out to the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts located at 6121 W Park Blvd to see a production of Willy Wonka Jr.
Showings will run at 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 15.
