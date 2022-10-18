Police.png

Jeremiah Powell     Tony Marshall     Jay Powell

In custody              In custody         At large

 Plano Police

Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooter’s restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway.

Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth has been arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Tony Marshall, a 20-year old male from Fort Worth has been arrested for assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery and is being held on a $160,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. A third adult has been identified as Jay Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, and a warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for his arrest but is not yet in custody. These suspects are being held in the Collin County Detention Center and their photos are attached to this release.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

