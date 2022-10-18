Plano Police Officers arrested two suspects on Oct. 17 in connection with an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at the Hooter’s restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway.
Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth has been arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Tony Marshall, a 20-year old male from Fort Worth has been arrested for assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery and is being held on a $160,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. A third adult has been identified as Jay Powell, a 19-year old male from Fort Worth, and a warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for his arrest but is not yet in custody. These suspects are being held in the Collin County Detention Center and their photos are attached to this release.
The Plano Police Department would also like to thank the individuals who provided private messages and tips regarding the identity of these individuals. Additional information received from the public advised that this group was involved in similar activities across the metroplex and that several of these incidents required a police response.
On Oct. 6 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Plano Police Officers were dispatched to the Hooter’s restaurant in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Upon arrival, responding officers observed a broken front window to the restaurant and multiple injured victims.
During a preliminary investigation, it was determined that four juvenile males had entered the restaurant to sell candy. According to management, the same individuals had been to the business in the past, had been asked to leave, and complied without incident. On this occasion, the juvenile males became upset and began causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.
Hooter’s management requested the juvenile males to leave and were trying to escort them out of the business with the assistance of several victims/witnesses. Once outside, the juvenile males began hitting the glass windows of the restaurant. Three adult males appeared and began assaulting the manager and a customer outside of the restaurant. At the end of the assault, one of the adult males picked up what appeared to be a cigarette disposal stand and shattered the front window to the business. Flying glass shards caused additional injuries to victims inside the restaurant. The male suspects then fled the scene prior to officers arrival in a black Buick Encore. Video has been obtained from employees and customers and two such videos have been posted to social media.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.