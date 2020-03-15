Two positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were confirmed in Plano Saturday. In a release, the city said a 47-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have tested positive.
Both residents have no underlying health issues and are self-isolating at home, according to the release.
According to city spokesman Steve Stoler, the cases are believed to be separate.
There are now seven confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Collin County. 63 people are being monitored for symptoms in the county.
“The city of Plano is encouraging our community to use extreme caution when considering group gatherings or activities. Everyone has a social responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy,” the release read.
“On Friday, city staff started delivering posters with CDC recommended smart health tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases. We ask city partners to place these posters in areas where the public and employees gather. Our hope is we can deliver a shared, consistent message to help protect our friends, neighbors and co-workers. We shared this resource with schools, senior living facilities, Chamber of Commerce, faith-based community and other City partners,” the release read.
Click here for more information.
