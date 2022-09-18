“I wondered, who's fighting for them? They don't have a voice.”
This was a question Joy Cruse pondered while watching her child, Connor, interact with other neuroblastoma patients while at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
“I thought Connor was unique,” Cruse said. “I always think he was amazing. He seemed to have the most resilient spirit. He could laugh and find joy even in the toughest moments. I saw these kids in this room and realized that these kids face more than what a lot of adults face. The high doses of chemotherapy, the surgeries, but they were joyful, and their spirit was incredible. I had such admiration for them.”
Connor was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2005, when he was four years old. After years of battling his neuroblastoma, he contracted a secondary cancer in 2008 that came from the radiation to fight the neuroblastoma before succumbing in July 2009, Cruse said.
Neuroblastoma is caused by the abnormal development of immature nerve cells known as neuroblasts. As a fetus develops, most neuroblasts grow and eventually become mature nerve cells either before birth or in the first few months after birth. However, in some cases, neuroblasts do not develop correctly. Instead of becoming mature nerve cells, they continue to grow and divide. In some cases, these abnormal neuroblasts simply die off; however, in some rare cases, they develop into tumors or neuroblastoma.
The year before Connor’s passing, Cruse and her husband, Tait, began a mission to help fund research for treating and eventually curing pediatric cancers. Team Connor had been birthed.
Since then, they have partnered with several other organizations and corporations including the Dallas Mavericks, Three Forks and Lifetime Fitness to name some. With events like the upcoming III Forks Golf Classic coming up along with a clay shooting event in November and a Smash-Out Childhood Cancer tennis event in January, Team Connor is able to raise upwards of $5 million each year to go toward laboratory and clinical research to help battle pediatric cancers.
“All year, we raise money, and at the end of the year, we get these hospitals and institutions,” Cruse said. “They will submit grants, and we have a medical advisory board that decides what clinical trials we're going to fund.”
The foundation’s signature event is the III Forks Golf Classic and auction dinner on Sept. 25-26. The dinner will take place Sunday night, and on Monday, Gleneagles Country Club will host the golf classic.
"The most rewarding aspect is when we fund the research, whether it's in a laboratory stage or clinical stage when patients are receiving it, we require them to give us reports back twice a year,” Cruse said.
A lot of the research the nonprofit funds is in the clinical stage, where patients receive the medicine.
“It's when we get results back saying, 'hey, this is really moving the needle,' 'we're seeing good results,' 'This is putting the cancer into remission,' or 'it's keeping it in remission for a longer amount of time,' that's most rewarding,” Cruse said. “One of the doctors from Fort Worth said that she believes in our lifetime, we'll have a cure for cancer. Until that happens, there is an urgency because each year we don't have that cure, we lose thousands of kids. Each day, we're losing children, and there's an urgency to get there faster.”
More information about Team Connor's events can be found at www.teamconnor.org/special-events.
