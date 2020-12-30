Two Plano pedestrians hit 18 minutes apart on Sunday

Two Plano pedestrians are being treated for severe injuries after unrelated collisions that happened approximately 18 minutes apart Sunday evening.
The first of these was reported at 6:11 p.m. and happened on the 3200 block of Custer Road, south of Parker Road. According to officers, a female pedestrian had entered the roadway “not in a crosswalk or designated port of entry to the crosswalk or roadway,” and was hit by a 2015 Mercedes SUV. The model of the vehicle was not specified.
A second collision was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on the 500 block of E. 15th Street near Central Expressway. Police say this pedestrian also neglected to cross the roadway through a designated port of entry before being struck by a 2016 Honda CR-V.
Plano officers are still investigating but say that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in either collision.
This report comes after one of another pedestrian crash that happened on southbound Sam Rayburn Tollway near Custer the same night at approximately 10 p.m. According to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian walked in front of 2017 Freightliner truck and died at the scene, despite the driver’s efforts to avoid the collision.
Plano Police Officer Andrae Smith said the incidents were unrelated, but added, “[It] is unique that they all happened so close in time.”
