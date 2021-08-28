Federal prosecutors announced this week that two suspects investigated by Plano Police Department have faced sentencing for sexual crimes against minors.
One of these defendants, 38-year-old Edgar Raymond Miller IV of Plano, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, for which he was later sentenced to 262 months in federal prison.
The arrest was reportedly conducted when an investigator received a tip that pornographic images of prepubescent children were sent in an instant messaging smartphone app.
Authorities traced the messages back to Miller’s Plano residence and furnished a search warrant, which they used to seize electronic devices believed to be in his possession. A subsequent forensic analysis reportedly found “more than 47,000 images and videos of child pornography across multiple social media platforms.”
The press release states that the defendant admitted to having more than 600 images of such a nature on his person.
Records from the Collin County Jail indicate that Miller was arrested by the Plano Police Department for one count of possession of child pornography on June 17, 2020 and transferred to the custody of the United States Marshal Service the following day. A federal grand jury indicted Miller for distribution of child pornography three weeks later.
The second defendant, 37-year-old Cody Ryan Turner of Irving, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Authorities claim Turner sent a series of sexually explicit messages to a minor after she informed him that she was underage. Prosecutors presented evidence before a federal jury that Turner later drove from Irving to Plano to meet the minor, “at which time he was arrested by a joint team of FBI and the Plano Police Department.”
“Turner admitted to texting with the teen but claimed that he believed the person to be ‘fake’ and had driven to the meet site to call ‘Gotcha!’ on the individual,” a press release from the Eastern District of Texas said. “Turner further stated that he could not explain his actions.”
