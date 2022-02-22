Winter weather - 121 Highway

Another blast of winter weather is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

 By Rick Rogers Star Local Media

In anticipation of winter weather conditions across the Dallas District, rotating 12-hour shifts of 453 crew members will be working on a 24/7 schedule to treat highways, bridges and overpasses.

The district’s 24-hour Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated. The EOC functions to have an established chain of command in place and provide central leadership in managing available resources.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is appealing to motorists to closely monitor weather forecasts and adjust or cancel travel plans as needed. If travel is necessary during a winter storm, drivers should slow down and drive to the conditions. Visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for regularly updated information on road conditions across the state.

