Understanding the growth of DART's public transit across North Texas

As the population has grown throughout North Texas, communities have turned to public transportation to alleviate traffic and get to key destinations in a more efficient way. See where public transit is headed with Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Gordon Shattles:
How has public transit grown across North Texas?
Since 1983, with the formation of DART, we've seen a real interest and uptick in public transportation. We've seen that expansion with DART, which is 700 square miles covering 13 service area cities, as well as Trinity Metro in Fort Worth and DCTA in Denton County.
What are some challenges DART has faced keeping up with population growth?
I think every challenge we've seen is a new opportunity for something else that we can better provide for our riders. Before, we started off with buses, which is the backbone of everything we do with public transit. We have over 700 buses serving our routes throughout North Texas. We set that up with our light rail, which is 93 miles throughout our service cities and our 26 miles of our Silver Line of miles coming up next. We thought, 'what else could we possibly do?' That's where GoLink service came in very well. There's a disconnect between the first mile and last mile, which has plagued public transportation since the beginning. How do you get from your home or office to a transit location to get through that journey? GoLink will be a big part of that moving forward. We have 31 zones across north Texas, and the ridership increase as we launched it in January, we've seen growth in users month over month as they figured out that it's easy to use and a very cost-effective mode of travel.
How did you get involved with DART?
I've been working with the media for 20 years now. I've been a DART rider for a long time, and when the opportunity came up, I jumped on it. As much as I've enjoyed my career, actually having a tangible effect on people and getting them where they need to go, that's really important to me.
What are some major changes you've seen in your career with DART?
We've been a big construction company for a number of years. I think the big change is a refocus of what DART is at its core, which is moving people who need us most and an expansion of the bus network, which is really the driving force for public transportation.
Do you see a culture shift here that's more open to public transportation?
Texas in general is a car-centric state. I don't think that's going to change anytime soon. But we also see a large part of our North Texas population does not have access to a reliable car. We also look at the everchanging price of gas, which can have a very extreme, negative effect on those riders who need us most. Public transit will always be there for the people who need us most: transit-dependent individuals, individuals with one car or individuals with no car. Even a step beyond that, if you do have a car, the ease of use and cost savings that come with public transportation makes it a no-brainer to save time, money and effort while getting you back and forth to locations that are most important to you: work, home and opportunities to enjoy the DFW area.
How is DART addressing concerns of homeless riders?
Homelessness is something that DART is suffering through, same as our cities. We're working closely with our cities on a safety front with our cities through our police department to ensure our trains are clean, safe and prepared for our riders. We're also expanding that to looking at how we can serve the communities where we operate. We're looking at exploring new partnerships with Downtown Dallas Inc. as well as the Meadows Institute to help people currently experiencing homelessness or mental health issues. It's easy to ignore or push them out of the way, but DART has a real interest in making sure these people get the help and service they need to improve their lives.
Where do you see the growth of public transportation going?
Especially now that we're coming out of the pandemic, we're at about 65% of our pre-pandemic ridership. As people continue return to work and leave the house, we'll see the ridership increase. There's also the opportunity for the next great thing for our riders.
DART is always going to be focus on the people who need us most, and we're going to design a system that meets their needs and gets them to a place quickly, safely and efficiently. Once we build that system, we continue building that system. Even for those just going to a Stars game or the State Fair of Texas, they will benefit from that. Our focus is on those who need us the most.
How does DART stay connected to its community?
We work very closely with our community, starting with our schools.
We have community engagement reps, as well as our executives who go to schools and explain what DART is, safety and security around trains and these sorts of things. We have community engagement meetings throughout our metroplex and partnerships with elected officials, including mayors of our cities. We work with our communities to make sure people know about DART and what DART can do for them. A great example is we'll be in Plano on (Nov. 19) working with the Douglas community. They have a turkey giveaway coming up for Thanksgiving, and we're working with the neighborhood to get photographs and memorabilia of the old cotton belt to include in the new art and design program. Anything we can do to be involved in the communities we serve, we'll do it.
How do transport companies work together in North Texas?
Regionalism is the name of the game. DCTA, Trinity Metro, Star Transit, we all have the exact same goal in mind of moving people where they need to go quickly and safely. We've expanded to the inland port area of southern Dallas, which is a very large, growing transportation hub. We partner with other each other and share resources. With our upcoming partnership with the DCTA for the Silver Line, we'll have a lot of opportunities to help serve our communities.
After the Silver Line project, what's next for DART?
This is going to be the last big construction project we have planned for the near term. The focus now is increased bus service and greater frequency. We have a push right now for increasing bus stops and making the next generation of shelters. We want to improve our system and make sure our people really get the best from DART and that it aligns with their needs.
Where do you see public transport going?
I think as we see a major influx of people moving to the Dallas Fort Worth area, the need for public transportation is only going to grow. I hear a lot of times that people don't have the opportunity to live in the area where they work. The need to get back and forth safely through very busy highways will be important. We always talk about live and work, but play is an important aspect as well. The Perot Museum, the Nasher Gardens and all the places DART can get you to, we sometimes forget about those, but those will become more important as people come out of the pandemic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.