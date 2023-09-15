Beginning Sept. 21, Plano’s Oak Point Park will be set aglow as balloons fill the field behind Collin College throughout the weekend.
Area residents are invited to come out to the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival slated for Sept. 21-24 – an over 40-year tradition in the state’s official balloon capital. Since 1980, the city of Plano has provided a gathering spot for pilots, balloon enthusiasts, local artists, musicians and more.
“After not having the festival for two years, there is a sense that we all felt of 'will people come back?' We hadn't been around for two years,” Jo Via, executive director for the festival said of 2020 and 2021 when the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. “Last year, our estimated attendance was over 100,000 people. I think it's safe to say that people came back.”
According to Via, last year’s festival saw its fifth largest turnout. She said the infrastructure and electricity used by the festival is enough to power 35,000 homes.
“We're super excited to produce this festival,” Via said. “It should be a great experience for all of the people who come out.”
From 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, attendees will have a chance to peruse several vendors, listen to live music and watch the festival’s first glow of 2023. In 2022, the festival partnered with the Plano Symphony Orchestra to celebrate 40 years of bringing culture to the community. Seeing how successful the symphony concert was, the festival will once again open a day early to present a symphony concert and coinciding balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
“We're excited about our partnership with the symphony,” Via said.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 22, attendees will be treated to a new show, never previously done at the festival. Due to continued droughts through early September, a county-wide burn ban and dryness of the grass around the park, Via said the festival would not be able to hold a fireworks show.
Instead, the festival will introduce its "High in the Texas Sky" drone show.
“We're very excited to offer this to our attendees,” Via said. “Lots of people haven't seen a drone show. For us to offer a show that not a lot of people have seen is awesome.”
Plano ISD students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as Plano ISD staff, will receive tickets to Friday’s Balloon Festival, scheduled from 4-10 p.m. From 4:30-8:15 p.m., local band Party House will take the stage between signature events like the RE/MAX skydivers, remote controlled hot air balloon exhibition and the balloon glow.
On Saturday, children and adults will have an opportunity to compete with or against previous competitors on American Ninja Warrior with Ninja Nation’s obstacle race.
On Saturday and Sunday, local band Ice House will take the stage, playing between major events. Additionally, balloon launches are slated to begin at 7 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
“I love to see the smiles on little kids' faces,” Via said. “The bands that play for us are local within the DFW area. They're pretty well known, and they play music that everyone can sing along with. It's so cool to see these families with everyone singing and dancing. It's an awesome experience to see something amazing, be outside and do something different. It's a thrilling job to have — making people smile.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
