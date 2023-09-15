balloon.jpg
Winston Henvey/ Star Local Media

Beginning Sept. 21, Plano’s Oak Point Park will be set aglow as balloons fill the field behind Collin College throughout the weekend.

Area residents are invited to come out to the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival slated for Sept. 21-24 – an over 40-year tradition in the state’s official balloon capital. Since 1980, the city of Plano has provided a gathering spot for pilots, balloon enthusiasts, local artists, musicians and more.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments