As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Plano Fire-Rescue officials have determined that a fuel leak in the sewer system on the northbound US 75 service road between Park and Parker roads is not a direct threat to the public.
At the time of the update, the northbound US 75 service road has been shut down to traffic and the public as emergency personnel and investigators conduct an investigation into the source of the fuel leak. Plano Fire-Rescue Lt. Daniel Daly told the Plano Star Courier that as of 5:30 p.m. the source of the leak has not been found.
Daly said a call came into emergency personnel at 1:30 p.m. Friday for an odor investigation. The investigation is focused on the Room to Go, Best Buy area just south of Parker Road on the northbound side of US 75, continuing south to 15th Street.
Daly said the fuel odors are low enough that everyone in the area has been asked to shelter in place, and no more evacuations are taking place. Any evacuations, including people staying at a nearby hotel, have ceased, Daly said.
"Right now, the fumes are below ground in the sanitary systems, so thankfully it is not above ground affecting any of the people nearby," Daly said. "The (fuel odor) levels are low enough that we are just sheltering in place at this time, as safety is our No. 1 priority."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
