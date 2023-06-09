incident alert.jpg

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Plano Fire-Rescue officials have determined that a fuel leak in the sewer system on the northbound US 75 service road between Park and Parker roads is not a direct threat to the public.

At the time of the update, the northbound US 75 service road has been shut down to traffic and the public as emergency personnel and investigators conduct an investigation into the source of the fuel leak. Plano Fire-Rescue Lt. Daniel Daly told the Plano Star Courier that as of 5:30 p.m. the source of the leak has not been found. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

