A now-former Haggard Middle School employee was arrested by Collin County Sheriff’s Office personnel Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.
The suspect, 25-year-old Khmaree McCray of McKinney, was first investigated after officials from the Plano Police Department received a report on June 10 alleging that he sent inappropriate social media messages to a minor.
For these charges, McCray was held in custody at the Collin County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond, which was posted late Thursday.
Hours following the arrest, Haggard Middle School principal Shauna Koehne sent a letter to families, which read, “While details are under police investigation, I want you to know that Haggard Middle School and Plano ISD administrators made the necessary reports and have fully cooperated with the police as they proceed with their investigation.”
Koehne continued, “The security of our students is of the utmost importance and we feel it is imperative to keep the lines of communication open as we work together with our families and the Plano Police Department in this matter.”
The letter also stated that McCray, a paraprofessional who acted as an in-school suspension assistant, is no longer a Plano ISD employee. However, it did not specify when the district parted ways or if they fired him, adding, “As this situation involves an active police investigation, this is all of the information available to share at this time.”
Further investigation is currently being conducted by the Plano Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons (CAPers) Unit. It is unclear at this time if McCray has an attorney.
