A Plano police officer stands watch over what looks to be a piece of evidence, quite possibly a weapon, outside of the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the northeast corner of the 14th Street and Shiloh Road intersection in east Plano.
One man has been placed in custody and another detained after the Plano Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon.
A criminal investigation and an internal investigation will be conducted into a shooting that involved an off-duty Plano police officer at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at the northeast corner of 14th Street and Shiloh Road.
UPDATE: One man has been placed in custody and another detained after the Plano Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon.
A criminal investigation and an internal investigation will be conducted into a shooting that involved an off-duty Plano police officer at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at the northeast corner of 14th Street and Shiloh Road.
During a press conference held at approximately 7 p.m., acting Plano Police Public Information Officer Jerry Minton said officers received a weapons call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the location. He said the call involved two males shooting at each other in the parking lot. Multiple officers responded, Minton said, and those arriving on scene confronted both shooters.
One shooter was ordered by officers to drop his weapon. Minton said the man complied and was taken into custody. An additional person of interest was detained for further questioning as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. Minton said there is no further danger to the public at this time.
The other shooter was identified as an off-duty Plano police officer in street clothes. Minton said the off-duty officer secured his own weapon when identified by officers and then was secured at the scene by officers.
Minton said both men are believed to have fired shots. Rounds are reported to have reached other parts of the intersection, including a Shell gas station on the other side of 14th Street across from the 7-Eleven convenience store.
Minton said the officer had gone to the 7-Eleven store while off-duty. Minton said while in the store, the other man, identified as a Black male, was reportedly in the store having a verbal confrontation with the clerk inside.
“He left ... the officer left, the other person left, the Black male left as well. He retrieved a pistol from his car, the officer observed the threat (...), and then shots were fired between the two,” Minton said.
No injuries were reported.
Minton said both a criminal investigation and an internal investigation will follow. Minton said decisions about whether the off-duty officer will be placed on administration leave is up to administration.
More information will be provided as available.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.