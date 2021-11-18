A Plano psychiatrist was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, the Plano Police Department announced in a press release on Monday.
According to police, 69-year-old Robert James Harden was arrested without incident as authorities executed a warrant at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Jail records indicate that Harden was booked in the Collin County Jail that night at 11:12 p.m. and released on a $250,000 bond Wednesday.
Police say Harden committed sexual assault against an adult family member. Plano Police Department officer Alexandra Cole said the incident took place on Nov. 11 and was reported the same night by a third party.
No further information surrounding the incident was given.
It is unclear at this time if Harden has an attorney, and a call to his psychiatric practice in Plano was not returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.