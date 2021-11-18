Harden mug

Robert James Harden

A Plano psychiatrist was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, the Plano Police Department announced in a press release on Monday.

According to police, 69-year-old Robert James Harden was arrested without incident as authorities executed a warrant at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Jail records indicate that Harden was booked in the Collin County Jail that night at 11:12 p.m. and released on a $250,000 bond Wednesday.

Police say Harden committed sexual assault against an adult family member. Plano Police Department officer Alexandra Cole said the incident took place on Nov. 11 and was reported the same night by a third party.

No further information surrounding the incident was given.

It is unclear at this time if Harden has an attorney, and a call to his psychiatric practice in Plano was not returned.

