Officials from the Plano Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a convenience store in Northwest Plano on Wednesday night.
According to a press release issued Thursday, police were dispatched to the Mini Market convenience store parking lot in the 5800 block of Legacy Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m., where they found in a vehicle a man with a single gunshot wound in the head.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Steven Christopher Gambles II of Dallas, whose next-of-kin police say was notified of his death before the publication of this report.
A representative from the Plano Police Department told Star Local Media that investigators are withholding any further information about the incident at this time, including the possible motive of the shooting. Those with any further information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the police department at 972-941-2148.
