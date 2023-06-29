The body of 32-year-old Sarah Dudley, who had been reported missing on Saturday, June 24, was discovered near a camping area at Hidden Cove Park on the east side of Lake Lewisville. Plano police confirmed that her husband, Karlton Dudley, has been arrested in connection with the case.
The discovery was made on Monday, June 26, by authorities near the camping area at Hidden Cove Park. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office is currently working to determine the cause of Sarah Dudley's death, as the investigation into this incident continues.
While the details surrounding Sarah Dudley's death are still under investigation, authorities have made an arrest in connection with the case. Karlton Dudley, the husband of the deceased, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 28. He now faces charges of abuse of a corpse without legal authority.
Karlton Dudley also faces a separate charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in relation to an unrelated case in Frisco. The authorities have not released further information regarding this case at this time.
The investigation into the death of Sarah Dudley is being jointly handled by the Plano Police Department's crimes against persons unit and The Colony Police Department. The authorities have not disclosed any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death or any potential motives.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.