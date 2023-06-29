Crime scene
Rex Wholster - stock.adobe.com

The body of 32-year-old Sarah Dudley, who had been reported missing on Saturday, June 24, was discovered near a camping area at Hidden Cove Park on the east side of Lake Lewisville. Plano police confirmed that her husband, Karlton Dudley, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The discovery was made on Monday, June 26, by authorities near the camping area at Hidden Cove Park. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office is currently working to determine the cause of Sarah Dudley's death, as the investigation into this incident continues.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments