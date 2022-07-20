An explosion at a home in the 700 block of Shantara Lane in Plano Thursday night damaged two homes, but no one was injured according to emergency responders.
According to Michael Carr, community outreach and education captain with the Plano Fire Department, units responded to an alarm investigation and upon arriving at the scene found debris in the road and yard of the home. At this time, as of 11 p.m., the incident is under investigation. Representatives with Atmos Energy were also on the scene of the explosion.
Carr confirmed that no one was at home at the time of the incident and no one was injured in any of the nearby homes. The home is located in the White Rock Creek Estates neighborhood off of Willow Bend road and near Plano West High School.
Carr said the home were the explosion occurred is still intact, and crews have been inside making sure everything is stable. The house to the south of the home were the explosion occurred had two windows blown out and the garage door damaged. The neighbors next door of the house that was damaged were home, but "were fine and are staying with friends," Carr said.
The only gas and power shut off in the area were to the home of origin of the explosion.
One year ago the day prior, July 19, 2021, a home explosion caused serious damage and injuries in Plano. See articles from the Plano Star Courier below from the 2021 incident:
