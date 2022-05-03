An "emergency call to action" rally and protest was held in front of Planned Parenthood's Plano location on Tuesday night.
The group of roughly 100 pro-choice protesters marched along Central Expressway and 15th Street all the way to the Plano Municipal Court after meeting at the Planned Parenthood clinic in the 600 block of North Central Expressway at 5 p.m.
(The Center Square) – If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, abortion will be banned in Texas due to statutes already on the books that prompted the Roe lawsuit to begin with, and because of a “trigger law” that went into effect last June.
Various Democratic grassroots organizers and candidates were in attendance, including Texas State House candidates Brittney Verdell (District 65) and Mihaela Plesa (District 70), Collin County Democratic Party Chair candidate Caroline Werner, Collin County Commissioners Court candidate John Stafford and more.
The protest came a day after Politico reported that a leaked majority opinion draft from the Supreme Court indicated that the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973), the landmark decision that codified the right to an abortion without excessive government interference.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the veracity of the report, although a Tuesday press release from the Supreme Court said Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
While Democratic and left-leaning political figures lambasted the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Republican and conservative figures have praised it.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in a tweet, “If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory for life and will save the lives of millions of innocent babies."
Cruz, who previously served as a law clerk for former Chief Justice William Rehnquist and argued cases before the Supreme Court as Texas's Solicitor General, also called the leak a "shocking breach of trust."
In Texas, a "trigger bill" was passed by the Republican-majority Texas State Legislature in the 2021 session wherein a near-total ban on abortion would become law in the event of Roe v. Wade's overturning.
“The fact of the matter is that an abortion ends a life," said Texas Sen. Angela Paxton, the sponsor of the trigger bill, to Star Local Media in a March 2021 story on its introduction. "If you start with that premise, I don’t really understand how you land anywhere other than, ‘This is not good.’”
Critics of Paxton's bill argue that prohibition of the medical procedure needlessly endangers the lives of pregnant people.
In 2019, Planned Parenthood wrote in its "Abortion Access Tool" webpage, “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, access to safe and legal abortion in this state is likely to be banned or eliminated entirely."
