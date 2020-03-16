UPDATE: Plano City Council members will consider extending the city’s disaster declaration for a public health emergency from seven to 60 days at their meeting Tuesday evening. The conditions necessitating the declaration are expected to last for at least 60 days.
Under Texas Government Code, a local state of disaster may not continue for more than seven days without the consent of the local government body, in this case, the Plano City Council.
The city of Plano declared a local state of disaster for public health today following COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
“Extraordinary changes are required in city operations to help contain the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 within our community,” the release said.
In the release, the city announced several changes to city operations that go into effect today at 5 p.m:
“The city of Plano will activate the Emergency Operations Center and will operate during normal business hours.
All Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until March 27 at which time the closure will be re-assessed.
All library facilities are closed until March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
All city Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until their normal May meeting.
All sports leagues in Plano will be suspended through March 27 for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed.
·All citizens are encouraged to watch City Council meetings online and submit comments of public interest or comments on agenda items electronically to Plano City Secretary Lisa Henderson at LisaH@plano.gov.
All meetings at the Plano Event Center, Special Events, and facility rentals will be offered refunds of deposit and/or fees for events.”
In the release, the city wrote Collin County, along with neighboring cities of Allen, Frisco, and McKinney are expected to make similar health emergency declarations today.
“This is an important declaration for a serious and changing situation,” said Plano City Manager Mark Israelson. “Plano, our neighboring cities and Collin County all recognize the importance of prudent and proactive actions at this time. We need all citizens and businesses to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
For more information on coronavirus in the city and county, click here.
