This story has been updated with additional information.
Plano and Garland police are working together to determine what led to two shootings after a Lyft driver was declared dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Garland and a man opened fire at the Plano Police Department Headquarters on Sunday.
At approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Plano police responded to a “meet complainant” call at the front of the Police Department Headquarters at 909 14th Street involving a man described as wearing a black shirt and mask. The Plano Police Department said the man, reportedly acting erratically, entered the building lobby prior to officers’ arrival.
Officer Jerry Minton, public information officer with the Plano Police Department, said the suspect left and entered again a few minutes later holding a handgun. At that time, a civilian employee with the department was helping a citizen in the lobby.
“They obviously froze, trying to de-escalate the situation,” Minton said. “There was apparently some sort of a conversation going on with the suspect that was inside, and the subject raised the weapon in his right hand and fired a round in the direction of the civilian employee.”
The employee and the citizen escaped to a secured room, Minton said, and officers inside the building who heard the shot confronted the suspect and exchanged gunfire, striking the man. The man was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital.
Minton said he had not been told how many times the man may have been struck and that his condition as of Sunday evening was unknown. The Plano Police Department has said no police employees or visitors other than the suspect were injured. The Plano Police Department announced Sunday night that its lobby area will be closed until further notice.
Following the shooting, Minton said, officers were clearing the area and located a reported stolen vehicle from Garland that was related to a Lyft driver’s homicide that happened approximately one hour prior to the Plano incident.
Just before noon Sunday, the Garland Police Department responded to a gunshot wound call in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive.
Officer Matt Pesta, public information officer with the Garland Police Department, said officers arrived on scene and found a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was found to be a Lyft driver who was going to the location to either pick up or drop off a client, Pesta said. Police learned that her vehicle had been stolen, and the department alerted other agencies.
“Obviously, this is a multi-jurisdictional investigation,” Pesta said. “A lot of moving pieces. There’s probably more questions than answers at this point.”
Pesta said he didn’t want to speculate as to whether the suspect for both incidents was the same person.
“Things kind of appear what they are, but we still need to link them with evidence to be able to make that solid connection,” he said.
Minton said the only link as of Sunday evening was that Plano police had recovered the stolen car related to the Garland investigation.
“We had an incident involving a shooting, they had an incident involving a shooting, and we found their stolen vehicle up here after our incident,” Minton said.
Minton said Plano and Garland detectives would be working together and with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.
“It’s just a sad deal all the way around,” Pesta said. “I mean, let’s face it. A life was lost today, and there could have been many more if it wasn’t for the heroic actions of the Plano police department.”
