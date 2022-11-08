Voting results provided by Collin County as of 10 p.m. Tuesday indicate a lead for Plano ISD's Propositions A, B and C with 51,778 in favor of Proposition A (52.36%), 56,017 in favor of Proposition B (56.32%) and 55,849 in favor of Proposition C (56.38%).

While the voter approval tax rate and bond elections are separate, the propositions are lettered A through E. Proposition A is the proposed tax rate of $1.2598 per $100 valuation. Propositions B through E are bond items.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

