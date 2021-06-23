A vehicle crashed into the storefront of the Michaels craft store location in the 800 block of West 15th Street Saturday morning, authorities confirmed to Star Local Media.
Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were reportedly dispatched to the location at 9:17 a.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the van hit a victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“The driver accidentally pressed the gas rather than the brakes,” a Plano Police Department spokesperson said. “The driver is the husband of the victim and was at the location to pick the victim up when this incident took place.”
One of the parties was transported to Medical City Plano while the other refused care.
Capt. Peggy Harrell of Plano Fire-Rescue confirmed that an inspector from the city’s Building Inspections office surveyed the damage Monday.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson of Michaels said in an email, “We are grateful no one was seriously injured in the crash. As we await details confirming the extent of front structural damage, the 15th street location is currently only able to serve our maker community via curbside pickup. We hope to fully reopen and welcome our customers back soon.”
