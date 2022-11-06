Clair Heredia is a lifeguard for Plano Parks and Recreation. She was born and raised and Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2016. Let's learn more about her in our community spotlight:
How did you become a life guard?
I was a life guard in high school, so came back to it after I got married and taught for a couple years. I knew we were probably going to be moving soon, and I didn't want to commit to a whole year of teaching if I knew we were going to be moving. I reached out to some old contacts from high school and began lifeguarding again.
What was your time teaching like?
I majored in music education and school. I started teaching and got hired in February, 2021. I started working the rest of that year at an elementary school in Allen. I stayed on for the next year for the 2021-22 school year.
How did you get into playing viola?
My family is all very musical. My mom was a music major in college. She did vocal performance. Music was always a big deal to us. When I had to pick an instrument in sixth grade, I picked viola. I was going to pick the violin, but my sister had picked violin, and I didn't want to do the same thing as my sister. I loved playing it and played it throughout high school and college.
What was most rewarding about your career as a musician?
Something I really miss about performing is the feeling of making music with other people. I never really got the same feeling from solo performances. Being able to look at different parts on paper, different sections of the same piece and being able to make something beautiful out of that is really moving. That's something I miss about being in a symphony.
What were some challenges you faced?
I had a really hard time, as far as practicing goes, with the perfectionism that comes with studying music. It's really hard to still connect with the passion that brought you to your music studies when you have to constantly critique yourself and fix your mistakes.
What advice would you have for aspiring musicians?
Definitely be prepared for music to be work. When you're in high school, music is an extracurricular. School feels like work, and music is your outlet. As you transition into studying music and making music your future and career, it can be hard to adjust because suddenly music isn't your outlet anymore. It's just work. Some people do fine with that. Some people are fine with that transition, but some people are really blindsided by that and struggle with it.
What's one of your favorite childhood memories?
This isn't a specific memory, but something that's really special to me are those family dinners where everyone was all together before everyone left and had families of their own. I come from a big family. I'm the youngest of six kids. By the time I was four, my oldest sister had moved out of the house. Growing up, it felt like my siblings were constantly moving away, and I didn't get to see them very often.
What are your hobbies?
I really like to read. I do a lot of reading. I'm also very crafty. I like to make decorations for holidays or make my own gifts for peoples' birthdays or for Christmas. I like to keep my hands busy.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what's one thing you could not live without?
Probably my books. I'd get bored.
Who is your favorite composer?
My favorite is kind of a tie between Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. Something about the Russian composers I love. There's so much suppression in the society they lived in. That translated in a couple different ways. With Tchaikovsky, he was really open about what he was feeling. He was really expressive about everything that he felt and the wrongness he felt in his life. Shostakovitch was a little more involved in society and had more connections with the government, so he didn't have that option of being more open. In his music, you hear more of that propaganda that the government that the government want ed to hear from their composers, but the undertones all feel a little off because he was in a society that was frustrating to him. If you study his music, you can see that frustration that comes through with Tchaikovsky, but it's buried a little deeper. I really like those two and the era they come from.
