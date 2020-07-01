The city’s public art and cultural history are on display this summer with Plano Art Walk. The interactive initiative was brought to life by the city’s Leadership Class 37, the Arts Coalition, and the Douglass Community.
According to Cultural Affairs Commission Chair Courtney Hitt, participants can walk, ride or drive the Plano Art Walk.
“During these times of isolation and lack of social interaction, it is now more important than ever to find creative ways to experience joy,” Hitt said.
The art walk is a multisensory experience of Plano’s cultural history. According to Hitt, residents could spend several hours taking part in the experience. The first step is to watch an online video at planoartwalk.com. A scavenger hunt and other activities are available on the website.
The Douglass Community, a historically black neighborhood in Plano, plays a large role in the art experience.
“Most notable would be the sculptures that line 15th, the murals, and the locations in the Douglass Community,” Hitt said.
The art walk is designed as a way to alleviate some of the stressors caused by living through a pandemic.
“The arts and this art walk accomplish bringing people together even in dire circumstances through collective expression and shared experiences,” Hitt said.
There are over 20 stops in the self-guided Plano Art Walk. Visit planoartwalk.com for more information.
