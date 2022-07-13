Plano Public Library hosts Thinking Money for Kids, a nationally-touring financial education exhibition at Haggard Library July 14 through August 24, thanks to a competitive national grant.
Thinking Money for Kids is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness. Community members are invited to visit this interactive exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money.
In conjunction with the exhibit, Plano Public Library hosts a variety of related programs for all ages. A ribbon-cutting event will kick off the exhibit at 4 pm on Thursday, July 14 at Haggard Library. The public is invited to attend. For a full calendar of free library events or more information, visit planolibrary.org.
“This exhibit is a great conversation starter for families,” said Library Director Libby Holtmann. “We encourage people of all ages to come explore Thinking Money for Kids, as well as the many financial education programs and activities we offer. Library staff are happy to help our community connect with beneficial information and resources.”
Plano’s Haggard Library is one of 50 sites and the only Texas location selected to host the exhibition on its two-year tour of the United States. Thinking Money for Kids was developed by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, whose support made this exhibition possible.
