A video of a Plano man rescuing ducklings in waist-deep water achieved regional virality on neighborhood-centric social media platform Nextdoor.
The rescue happened Tuesday when witnesses noticed baby ducks trapped on both sides of a spillway located in the 3200 block of Caravan Drive, Plano’s director of communications Steve Stoler said in an email.
An unidentified man was caught on video scooping the ducklings together with a pool net and placing them back into the adjacent water bank. Following this, he went under a nearby bridge where the mother duck was dwelling, pushed her back into the water and reunited her with her offspring.
“That was so nice of him,” one of the children in the video said out of shot as the raft of ducks paddled away.
Stoler said he is trying to find more information about the video while calling it “yet another example of our Plano residents doing amazing things in their neighborhoods.”
